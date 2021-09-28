Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is suing President Joe Biden’s administration claiming his immigration policy is illegal. Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the lawsuit Tuesday. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed an order prohibiting state agencies from assisting the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol to detain any aircraft, bus or other vehicle transporting undocumented immigrants to Florida from the southwest border. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she hadn’t seen the suit, but said the administration is willing to have a constructive conversation with Republicans about the immigration problem.