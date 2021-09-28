Generac investing $53 million in Wisconsin operations

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Power manufacturer Generac has announced plans to expand its presence in Wisconsin by adding 700 new jobs and investing $53 million in its operations.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

The Waukesha-based Generac said demand for its generators and other power products is soaring due to an aging electricity grid and extreme weather. The state will provide $19 million in tax credits if Generac meets hiring and capital investment goals.

The company’s $53 million investment includes the recent expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building, plus the creation of 700 new manufacturing and office jobs throughout the state by the end of 2024.