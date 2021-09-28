Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff in honor of Fon du Lac officer that died of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags to half staff on Wednesday in honor of the Fond du Lac police officer that died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Evers previously issued a statement on officer Joseph Kurer's death, stating:

“Kathy and I were incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Kurer, Fond du Lac police officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, who tragically passed away in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing. We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing.”

Kurer died on September 22 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. Kurer had been with the City of Fond du Lac Police Department since 2018, but previously worked for the City of West Bend Police Department and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Throughout his year's service, Kurer earned many accolades, including: City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Air Force Sergeants Association NCO of the Year as a Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer in the Civil Air Patrol.

Services for Officer Joseph Kurer will he help on Wed., Sept. 29, 2021, in Fond du Lac.