Guinea’s junta releases transition charter toward elections

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s military junta has released a transitional charter that outlines the missions and duties of the transitional government and bars any members of the junta from running in elections that will eventually return the West African nation to civilian rule. Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who led the Sept. 5 coup, will serve as the president in a transition that will remain in place until it determines an election date. The charter was read out on state TV late Monday.