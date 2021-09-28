Highland man charged with hitting and killing pedestrian while intoxicated

LINDEN (WKOW) -- Court records show a Highland man was charged earlier this month with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

A criminal complaint filed in Iowa County Circuit Court on September 22 says a truck driven by Alexander Garic was involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on STH 39 south of CTH E in Town of Mineral Point. The crash happened on Friday, September 17.

Around 6:00 p.m., a 911 call was placed. The caller stated her and her husband were walking their horse along the road and that her husband had gotten hit by a truck.

The complaint shows the driver of the truck was sitting on the ground near the crash when authorities arrived on scene.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, identified as Craig Cheney, 55. Cheney was transported by ambulance to Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville. Authorities say he later died at the hospital.

The complaint shows authorities spoke with the driver of the truck. When interacting with Garic, deputies stated they could smell alcohol. Later on, investigators reported seeing "a 30 pack of Busch Light Apple in the back seat, within the reach of the drivers seat."

The complaint shows deputies performed a field sobriety test on Garic. Before the test was done, Garic stated that he no longer wanted to perform the test.

Investigators performed a preliminary breath test. The complaint shows Garic provided a weak sample of his breath and his reading was .212.

Authorities then arrested Garic.

Court records show a cash bond of $5,000 was set for Garic on September 20. As part of cash bond conditions, Garic is also required to maintain absolute sobriety, stay in Wisconsin and no operation of a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

Garic is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.