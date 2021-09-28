Low vaccine rate highlights Wyoming conservative streak

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Reserving doubts whenever others claim to know what’s best is part of life in Wyoming. Now the Wyoming way stands out more starkly than ever with COVID-19 vaccination trends. Wyoming’s statewide vaccination rate of 41% is second-lowest of any U.S. state and well below the national rate of 55%. In northeastern Wyoming’s Campbell County, only 23% of people are fully vaccinated, putting it among the bottom handful of counties nationwide. Locals say they have doubts about the vaccine. They also say they’ve got a right to choose whether to get the shot. Their views coincide with a COVID-19 rate that is almost four times the national average.