Man killed in tree trimming accident

PLEASANT SPRINGS (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed in a tree trimming accident Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the man was working in a bucket lift in the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive in the Town of Pleasant Springs when the bucket came into contact with a power line. The man was taken to UW Hospital where he later died.

Since it was a workplace accident, OSHA has been notified. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.