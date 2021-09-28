Milwaukee wants to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee has officially submitted its bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Mayor Tom Barrett tweeted that he formally responded to the DNC's invitation to compete.

"Milwaukee was ready to put on a great event for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and we are set to do it again," Barrett said in a tweet.

The 2020 convention was scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be scaled back.

In a letter to the DNC, Barrett wrote "we are in a state and a region that is neither red nor blue. This is a location where both major political parties want to make a statement and encourage voters to join them."

Milwaukee is one of at least 20 cities the Democratic Party is considering for the next presidential nominating convention.