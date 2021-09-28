No indictments for 4 Texas officers who shot man in crisis

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers who fatally shot a man more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. The grand jury chose not to indict the officers, who had been fired after last year’s death of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez. The officers opened fire after Chavez picked up a stun gun that one of them had dropped. Family members and supporters say Chavez was needlessly killed. But the police officers had argued they were acting in self-defense. At the time, the Houston police chief had said the officers did not follow departmental rules by failing to retreat and take cover when Chavez picked up a stun gun.