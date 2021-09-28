Nurse gets probation for role in teen’s death at youth home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former nurse charged in the death of a teenager who was restrained at a Michigan youth home has been placed on probation for 18 months. Heather McLogan had no direct role in restraining Cornelius Fredericks at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo. But she acknowledged that she didn’t intervene. McLogan says she feels “horrible.” McLogan made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to third-degree child abuse. She had been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Fredericks died two days after he lost consciousness while being restrained by staff at Lakeside. The prosecutor at that time said the 16-year-old was being restrained for throwing a sandwich.