Packers place Lancaster on COVID list, sign tight end

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have placed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team using the open roster spot to sign tight end Tyler Davis off of the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.

Davis was a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2020. The 6'4", 252-pound Georgia Tech product played in eight games as a rookie for the Jaguars. Jacksonville released him following the 2021 training camp. Indianapolis then signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 3.

Lancaster heads to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who either test positive or who have been in close contact with an infected person.