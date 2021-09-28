Pfizer submits data on COVID-19 vaccine for children

(WAOW)– Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have submitted data from the second phase of a three phase trial to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the hopes of getting their COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children 5 to 11 years of age.

The company said that from their trial in September the vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety profile in 2,268 participants in the age range of 5-11 years old. That also included what Pfizer says were “robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen.” They say the results in this study are similar to that in those 16-25 years of age — although this age group was given a slightly larger dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently only available for use in those 12 years and older.

Pfizer says its expects a formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks.