Police looking for suspects in $1,400 Art Fair statue theft

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are looking for two people accused of stealing a unique bronze statue from Art Fair on the Square Saturday.

According to an incident report from the department, a vendor reported to police a bronze statue valued at $1,400 had been stolen. That statue is entitled "Dumpty Humpty" and depicts just that: Humpty Dumpty on a toilet.

The vendor told police two men were lingering around the stand during set-up for the event. The men and the statue disappeared when she left her stand for a "short period of time."

Police later located the suspects with the statue on surveillance video and are asking for the community's help identifying them. Police say at least one suspect is believed to be a student living in the downtown area who recently turned 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (608) 255-2345.