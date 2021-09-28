Polish court orders damages for toppling priest statue

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Poland has ordered three men to pay equivalent of 1,700 euros ($1,990) in damages for having toppled a statue of late Solidarity-era priest Henryk Jankowski over allegations he sexually abused minors. The court in Gdansk, in the north, did not find them guilty of desecrating the statue. The men pulled Jankowski’s Gdansk statue from the pedestal in February 2019 to draw attention to the allegations that the prominent priest, honored for his pro-democracy activity in the 1980s, abused minors. Jankowski died in 2010 and never faced any abuse charges. The statue has since been permanently removed.