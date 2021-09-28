Puppy stolen during residential burglary in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A puppy was stolen during a residential burglary in Madison overnight, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said at 3:15 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Basil Drive for a report of a burglary.

When they got there they learned a vehicle, laptop, cell phone and purse were stolen, along with the family dog named "Doyle."

MPD said Doyle is a chocolate lab wearing a red collar with no tags. He is 15 or 16-weeks-old.

Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning, but the dog is still missing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.