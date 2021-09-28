School District of Wisconsin Dells makes adjustments to instruction model after uptick in COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- School District of Wisconsin Dells sent a letter to parents late last week about some changes being made to the instruction model for certain grade levels.

The first change is at Spring Hill Elementary. Starting last Friday, an additional section of 5th grade moved to remote learning. Currently, the district plans for that group of students to return to in-person instruction on Monday, October 4.

The other change involves the high school. Since last Friday, in-person capacity has been reduced to 50%. That will last through Monday, October 4. Students with the last names of M-Z were in attendance on Monday, students with last names of A-L will be in attendance on Tuesday.

The district announced Monday that there were two positive COVID-19 cases at the elementary school, three positive cases in the middle school and two more cases in the high school.