Senate GOP confirms several Evers cabinet appointees; some high-profile spots still unaddressed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senate Republicans on Tuesday confirmed nearly 40 of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees. The list of confirmations included four secretaries and one executive director Evers had appointed to his cabinet.

Prior to Tuesday's session, more than 150 Evers appointees had yet to be confirmed. Despite the 39 confirmations, some of the most high-profile positions remain unaddressed, including the chair of the Natural Resources Board where the outgoing chair from the Walker administration has refused to step down despite his term ending.

Tuesday, senators approved the following cabinet-level appointments:

Joaquin Altoro, Executive Director, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Dawn Crim, Secretary, Department of Safety and Professional Services

Missy Hughes, Secretary, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Randy Romanski, Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection

Craig Thompson, Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Evers said the confirmations were long overdue while visiting the World Dairy Expo in Madison earlier in the day.

"About time," Evers said. "I know they've been real busy but we have some extraordinary leaders waiting to be approved."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said he could not explain why the appointments were not confirmed during the first two years after Evers was elected. Congressman Scott Fitzgerald was the majority leader until his election to Congress in November 2020.

"I wasn't the majority leader last session so I've only been Majority Leader for eight months now," LeMahieu said.

The top Senate Republican added that with new members joining the caucus this legislative session, GOP leadership wanted to ensure those members were able to meet with appointees.

"We were taking our time going over the secretary appointees because we had five or six new caucus members and a special election," LeMahieu said. "So we're giving members the time to talk to the appointees."

The appointments did not include Karen Timberlake, who was appointed Secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services in January. Timberlake's predecessor, Andrea Palm, left to join the Biden administration as Deputy Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. Palm never received a confirmation vote from Senate Republicans.

Evers harshly criticized Republicans' decision to not yet hold a vote for Sandra Nass, his appointment for chair of the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the DNR.

Fred Prehn, who chaired the board under Scott Walker, has refused to leave his post despite his term ending in May. The state department of justice, under Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, has sued to remove Prehn. GOP lawmakers then approved hiring private lawyers to defend Prehn.

"It just slows down the process and it makes us look like idiots as a state," Evers said.

When asked specifically about Timberlake and Prehn, LeMahieu said it was up to individual committee chairs to set confirmation hearings for nominees before they could go before the full Senate.

"Once they get to [the Committee on Senate Organization], then we'll take a look at them and see if they're ready to go," LeMahieu said.