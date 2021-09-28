Shipping crisis threatens holiday shopping season

(WKOW) -- A global supply chain mess is already impacting holiday shopping.

Labor shortages, scarce and expensive shipping containers and an ongoing computer chip crisis are leading to costly price tags and fewer options.

"Right now, you know, it's a huge problem," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. "Companies have been able to keep up, but it'll be more of what we're seeing, essentially higher prices."

Raimondo added computer chip shortages will likely lead to price increases for some of the items on your holiday list.

Meanwhile, shipping issues are so severe that some big retailers are taking drastic measures to make sure there's enough supply to meet the demand this Christmas.

Costco is chartering ships and renting containers to transport inventory between Asia, the US and Canada. The company is already dealing with major delays in toys, computers, tablets and video games.

"I think we're gonna be struggling with it well into next year until we can really smooth out some of these bottlenecks," Raimondo said.

Meanwhile, top toymakers think their products will be harder to find and more expensive this holiday season because of high shipping costs that typically get passed down to consumers.

"We do see inflationary pressure in freight costs in ocean freight cost and material," said Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's chairman and CEO. "We have to address that."

Christmas trees and decorations are also expected to be more expensive. Some large sellers are already increasing their prices by double-digit percentages.