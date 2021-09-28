Sign of progress, Biden digs in to strike deal on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hunkering down at the White House to try to strike a deal on his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul. Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago to keep negotiating with members of his own party. As the president and lawmakers consider ways to adjust the proposals, all eyes are turning to Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to see what they can live with. As if that’s not enough, Congress is racing to prevent a federal shutdown and debt default. More votes on legislation dealing with both issues are expected Wednesday.