Silver Alert issued for Manitowoc man that walked away from caregiver facility

MANITOWOC (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Manitowoc man.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, George Witting, 78, walked away from a caregiver facility around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials describe him as having short brown hair, blue eyes, standing about 5'7" and weighing 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy blue or black long sleeve shirt, light green pants, and black/gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees George should contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-683-4470.