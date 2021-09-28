Steven Van Zandt explores his fascinating and unlikely life

NEW YORK (AP) — About halfway through Steven Van Zandt’s new memoir comes the point of no return. That moment was in 1983, during the recording of Bruce Springsteen’s breakthrough album “Born in the USA.” Van Zandt, the bandanna-wearing guitarist for Springsteen’s E Street Band, had a fight with The Boss. And then he walked away. On the cusp of the big time. Van Zandt would go on to remarkable things. He became a solo artist, an outspoken voice for the oppressed around the world, a music educator and a radio host who found a second act as an actor in such TV shows as “The Sopranos” and “Lilyhammer” — and returned for another run with The Boss.