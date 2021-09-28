Sunny, warm as we end the month

MADISON (WKOW) - Another 'warmer than average' day is expected Tuesday, with sunny skies!

High pressure over Lake Michigan will move to the east, leading to dry conditions for the region. Dry, mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday and Thursday too.

After starting the work week with a high in the mid-80s in Madison, today will be a bit cooler. This is due to a weak, dry cold front that pushed through yesterday, bringing a very slight drop in temperatures.

Although, 80s return Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the low 80s are likely.

Friday brings the first potential for rain, a stray shower is possible. Although, the day will be mainly dry. There's a chance the showers don't hit until Saturday, higher chances this day during the evening. An isolated chance.

Chances increase into the weekend, looking a bit more predictable.

Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers possible. Temperatures will also drop, starting to make way back down, or at least closer, to the average. Numbers in the 70s/upper 60s are likely.