Trump endorses Kari Lake for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing former television broadcaster Kari Lake in the Republican race for Arizona governor. Trump retains a strong following with conservative Republicans and Tuesday’s endorsement catapults the former news anchor into clear frontrunner status in the crowded GOP primary field. Other well-known Republicans running for their party’s nominations include state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson, former Congressman Matt Salmon and businessman Steve Gaynor. Three prominent Democrats are running — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former legislator Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.