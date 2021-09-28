Vos: No ‘blank check’ for Gableman investigation subpoenas

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos offered an update Tuesday on the investigation he's authorized into the November 2020 election.

Vos told reporters before Tuesday's Assembly session he was "supremely confident" the review led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman will uncover ways Wisconsin can improve how it runs elections moving forward.

Dozens of legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties confirmed President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. Vos said the intention of the investigation, for which taxpayers will pay Gableman's firm $676,000, was never to overturn or dispute the results of the election.

"At the end of the day, Justice Gableman will produce a report that shows there were issues with the 2020 election where potentially changes could be made to make it better," Vos said.

While some on the right have pressed for Gableman to pursue the Arizona-style audit championed by the Assembly's elections committee chair, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), Vos said he would carefully review any request from Gableman to force clerks to turn over voting machines.

"I'd have to take a look at it and what the rationale was," Vos said. "I'm not just giving him a blank check, but I certainly want to give due deference that if he came to me and said 'I've done due diligence, I have found there are issues, I want to look into X,Y, or Z.'"

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers criticized Gableman Tuesday over a video he released last week saying he'd 'compel' clerks to cooperate with his investigation.

"Now he's telling local clerks they have to prove a negative," Evers said. "Well you don't have to prove a negative in court. You don't have to prove a negative any other place except for Justice Gableman's court here."

In the six-minute video, Gableman said the burden of proof was on clerks to demonstrate the elections were properly run.

"The burden is not on the people to show in advance of an investigation that public officials and their contractors behaved dishonestly," Gableman said in the video.

Evers said his advice to election officials was to prepare for a legal fight should Gableman seek access to their ballots or voting equipment.

"If I was a clerk I'd be lawyered up," Evers said.

Vos said the final report produced by Gableman would be released to the public. He said it was still his hope Gableman would have the report ready by late October or early November.