Warm streak continues heading into October

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery conditions stick around for several more days before turning milder next week.

SET UP

A strong area of high pressure has set up across the Upper Midwest causing a wide range in temperatures. Overnight, heat escapes into the air with cool conditions.

Lots of sunshine warms us through the day causing about a 30° jump in temperatures.

TODAY

Areas of fog early on, otherwise sunny and warm in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear in the low 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and even warmer in the low 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and still warm in the low 80s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a stray shower chance and highs in the mid to upper 70s.



A few showers are possible at night.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temperatures in the low 70s.



A few showers are possible at night.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and highs around 70°.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and temperatures in the upper 60s.