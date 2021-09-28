Warm streak continues heading into October
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Summery conditions stick around for several more days before turning milder next week.
SET UP
A strong area of high pressure has set up across the Upper Midwest causing a wide range in temperatures. Overnight, heat escapes into the air with cool conditions.
Lots of sunshine warms us through the day causing about a 30° jump in temperatures.
TODAY
Areas of fog early on, otherwise sunny and warm in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and even warmer in the low 80s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and still warm in the low 80s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a stray shower chance and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers are possible at night.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temperatures in the low 70s.
A few showers are possible at night.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and highs around 70°.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and temperatures in the upper 60s.