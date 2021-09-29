80s return today with more in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Our warm stretch of weather continues as we end the month with temperatures nearly 15° above average.



SET UP

A sprawling area of high pressure is parked over the Great Lakes. Winds turn clockwise around highs, so we get a flow from the southeast keeping our weather pattern warm and dry.

TODAY

Areas of fog possible early, otherwise mostly sunny and warm in the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear in the low 50s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warm in the low 80s again.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warm in the upper 70s with a few showers possibly developing later in the afternoon and evening.



A few showers may stick around overnight, too.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and milder in the low 70s with a few showers possible.



A few showers are possible at night.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with a stray shower possible in the mid 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible in the upper 60s.



