A potential Powell renomination for Fed faces some dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Resistance to the potential renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensified this week, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming the first senator to publicly oppose Powell and many progressive groups pushing for some alternative leader at the Fed. Powell generally receives high marks from economists and from Wall Street for his actions in steering the economy through the pandemic recession. But he has come under fire from some critics around issues that are traditionally not major points of contention when the Fed’s leadership is considered, such as financial regulation, or have never come up before, such as climate change.