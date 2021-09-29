After complaints about conditions, State Department says it’s made improvements at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- The mission involving thousands of Afghan evacuees at Wisconsin's only active military base is slowly transitioning from sheltering to resettling, a State Department official said Wednesday.

Holly Kirking Loomis, a deputy team lead for the State Department's efforts at Fort McCoy, did not directly answer how many Afghans evacuated to the base from Kabul had since been resettled in the U.S. She said the process varied as some evacuees who already had citizenship status or green cards were already sent to live with families or sponsors in the U.S. while others applying for Special Immigrant Visas or humanitarian parolee status needed to go through more screening.

"We're still in the early stage of making sure we've got the right place ready to receive guests," Kirking Loomis said. "And you can imagine, there's kind of a balance between moving people quite quickly but also making sure we, as the United States, are ready to receive them community by community."

Earlier this month, an Afghan evacuee and his wife said meal portions were woefully small at the base and he hadn't yet been able to change out of the clothes he wore upon arriving in the U.S. Kirking Loomis said officials had been adjusting to ensure meals were big enough and fit the diets of evacuees.

"At the very beginning, they were some retooling to be sure that people who arrived, literally with a backpack, had the clothing that they needed after coming through this long journey," she said. "To be sure that we had appropriate food served in the right quantities in the way that was most accessible to our guests."

Momtazudin Furmoli hopes to resume his career as an IT professional in the U.S. after working at the embassy in Kabul.

An Afghan's arrival

The State Department made evacuee Momtazudin Furmoli available for an interview Wednesday. Furmoli arrived in the U.S. on August 30. He said the U.S. embassy vouched for his evacuation because he'd been working there as an IT professional.

Knowing that working for the U.S. put him at risk of reprisal from the Taliban, Furmoli - who was comfortable sharing his name with a reporter - said despite the obvious danger, he still struggled to go through with boarding a plane in Kabul with his immediate family.

"This decision was very difficult for us - how we can leave everything, our life, our home, our family, and come to America," Furmoli said. "This was really a big decision for us but, eventually, we had to take it."

Furmoli said, in his view, conditions for evacuees being housed at Fort McCoy had improved significantly over the past couple weeks.

"As we compare it to the first days we arrived here and now? It is not even comparable," he said.

Furmoli said he's able to talk nightly with family still in Afghanistan, including his mother, brothers, and sisters. He said the news he hears is discouraging - poor work prospects, schools off-limits for girls, and rising consumer costs. He used cooking oil as an example, saying a bottle that once cost 1,800 Afghani now set relatives back 3,000 Afghani.

Still, Furmoli said he was determined to succeed in the U.S. He hopes to continue his IT career, ideally in New York City.

"We promise for you that we will not be burden for you, that we will not seek just benefits of the government," he said. "And we want to be a good [neighbor] for you."

Holly Kirking Loomis grew up in Sparta and said she requested to be assigned to the screening and resettlement efforts at Fort McCoy.

"An honor to come back"

Kirking Loomis acknowledged the arrests of earlier this month of two evacuees for crimes allegedly committed at the base. One man has been charged with committing a sex act with a minor while another man is charged with choking his wife.

Kirking Loomis said she's felt entirely safe during her five weeks at the base, saying the incidents were outliers compared to the everyday happenings a base now housing more than 12,000 evacuees. She said the charges being publicly announced and handled in traditional federal court proceedings demonstrated the feds were being open about what happens at the base.

"My message would be that the United States is a special place where we have a transparent judicial process," she said. "That means information on what happens in our judicial system is public."

As for Kirking Loomis personally, the Sparta native said she requested to be stationed at the base because she wanted to take part in an unprecedented resettlement effort that was happening just down the road from the town where she grew up.

"It's been an honor to come back to Fort McCoy and be part, not only or the response, but to receive, as a local person, guests who traveled halfway around the world under really difficult circumstances," she said.

Wisconsin is prepared to receive a total of 399 resettled evacuees once they clear screening. Kirking Loomis said those placed permanently in Wisconsin will come from all bases housing Afghans, not just Fort McCoy.