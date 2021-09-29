Another UW System school reaches 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate among students

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Stout is the latest UW System school to reach a 70% vaccination rate among the student population, which is the goal under a vaccination campaign.

“Momentum continues to build across the UW System for student vaccination,” said System President Tommy Thompson. “I thank the students and employees at UW-Stout for their commitment to health and safety. This is a great accomplishment.”

Previously, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee, UW Oshkosh, and UW-Whitewater all met the 70% threshold. UW-Madison is running its own campaign and has a rate of over 90%.

Previously, UW announced an extension of "70 for 70," a campaign encouraging students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering 70 $7,000 scholarships to students at a university that meets the 70% threshold.