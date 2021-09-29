Authorities: Staff struggled with teen who died in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas say multiple staff members at a juvenile facility engaged in a physical struggle with a 17-year-old youth who was restrained and died two days later at a hospital. Details of the events leading up to Sunday’s in-custody death of Cedric “CJ’ Lofton emerged late Tuesday in a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that also identified the Wichita teen for the first time. The KBI says an autopsy has been conducted and a cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology results.