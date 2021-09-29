Brooklyn bishop retires after Vatican clears him of abuse

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Catholic bishop of Brooklyn, New York, weeks after a Vatican investigation cleared him of sexual abuse allegations. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio is 77 years old, two years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops. Francis on Wednesday accepted DiMarzio’s resignation and appointed Columbus, Ohio, Bishop Robert Brennan to take over in Brooklyn. On Sept. 1, the New York church announced that the Vatican had closed its case against Di Marzio after an investigation concluded the allegations against him didn’t have “the semblance of truth.” Two men had separately claimed Di Marzio abused them a half-century ago, when he was a priest in New Jersey. He denied their claims.