Camper recalls moments leading up to fatal plane crash in Forest County

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WAOW) -- A plane crashed Tuesday morning near Franklin Lake Campground. One camper staying in the area says he heard the plane before it crashed.

Daniel Kirsth from Stevens Point was on a camping trip with his family when he says he heard a loud noise come from the sky

"I hear engines sputtering and then I heard one explosion and then another explosion... like boom boom and I went that's an engine that just blew up," said Kirsth.

He immediately knew something was wrong.

Kirsth elaborated on the noises he heard: "That sounds like an airplane, that sounds like an airplane that's got engine trouble."

Not too long later investigators and helicopters filled the area in search of the missing plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed three people died in the crash, but the cause is still unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) began an investigation on the crash and sent an investigator to the site to document and investigate the scene. The NTSB will use radar data, weather reports, flight history of the pilot, and more to eventually complete their investigation

The FAA and NTSB preliminary reports are expected to be released in the next few weeks.