City of Beloit police officer injured while responding to fight at high school

BELOIT (WKOW) — Several students are in custody following a fight at the Beloit Memorial High School cafeteria Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Beloit Police, they responded to the school for a disturbance and after responding to the initial call, a fight broke out.

As a result of the fight, multiple students were taken into custody. An officer was injured while attempting to take a student into custody and was transported by the fire department to a local hospital.

While officers addressed the fight, students were placed in a soft lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that the district is cooperating.