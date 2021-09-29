Comfort dog program launches at American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next time you go to American Family Children's Hospital, you may be greeted by a new four-legged employee.

Kiko is a two-year-old golden retriever from Georgia. She arrived at the hospital this week, ready to serve as a professionally trained comfort dog to children during treatments.

Kiko is the first dog in the new Canine Health and Medical Pals program, known as CHAMPs. She is also the first facility dog in the state.

“Kiko has a very calming presence, and most kids are already familiar with dogs so she will be a great addition to our team,” said Brianna Hampton, a child life specialist. “Kiko is the first facility dog in the state of Wisconsin. I am honored to work with her and can’t wait to get started.”

Kiko will live with Hampton and help her keep kids comfortable during their stay at the hospital.

American Family Children’s Hospital said is partnering with Canine Assistants for this program, a non-profit organization in Georgia that matches dogs to hospitals.

The program is funding through donations.