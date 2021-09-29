Cyprus’ top diplomat: Turkey is creating new Ottoman empire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new Ottoman empire — that’s what the foreign minister of the divided island of Cyprus is accusing Turkey’s president of attempting to promote. Nikos Christodoulides, whose Mediterranean island nation is divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south that is a member of the European Union, pointed to what he called aggressive Turkish behavior. He says it’s happening not only in Cyprus but in Syria, Iraq, Libya and other Arab countries in the region. Christodoulides was interviewed Monday, the final day of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual high-level gathering of world leaders.