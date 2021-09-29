Dane County Executive announces $10 million investment in clean fuel

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County leaders are announcing a $10 million investment in clean fuel infrastructure.

The investment is part of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's 2022 budget proposal. Parisi also announced Dane County’s intention to be net zero on carbon emissions for County buildings and fleets by 2030.

“The flooding, fires, and extreme temperatures gripping the globe year after year offer irrefutable, tangible evidence we are in the midst of a climate crisis. We all have a responsibility to act now, and that’s just what Dane County government is doing,” said County Executive Parisi. “By investing in clean fuel infrastructure and becoming net zero in carbon emissions for our buildings and fleet by 2030, Dane County will be a leading voice of what is possible for the public and private sectors to help combat the disturbing trends of climate change.”

$5 million of the proposal will go toward purchasing compressed natural gas (CNG) trailers to help fuel Dane County Highway fleet. CNG comes from rotting trash and renewable natural gas brought in from manure digesters. Across all of county government, there are 100 CNG vehicles and 17 electric vehicles and hybrids.

Additionally, Parisi is including nearly $2 million for installation of a new CNG filling station at the Fish Hatchery Road Highway garage and $3.2 million for the purchase of eight more CNG powered snow plows.

As Dane County amasses its renewable energy credit portfolio, Parisi’s 2022 budget will create a new, Renewables Finance Officer position in the Department of Waste and Renewables to compile and manage the data that corresponds with this work.