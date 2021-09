MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)– Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he had too much to drink after celebrating the Brewers’ division clinching win on Sunday, he got mad at something and punched a wall with his pitching hand.

Devin Williams is being placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured right hand. He told us he had too much to drink after Sunday’s celebration, got upset about something and punched a wall with his pitching hand. He will need surgery. “If I could take it back, I would.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 29, 2021

He told reporters, “If I could take it back, I would.”