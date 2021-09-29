Download the new & improved 27 News Now app

27 News WKOW has transitioned to a brand new and improved app that is currently in all app stores!

The previous 27 News Now app is still active but will stop updating after Thursday, so be sure to download our new app NOW.

To find the new app, both Apple and Android users can just search "WKOW" in the app store or Google Play store.

Download the new app to continue getting 27 News news and content.