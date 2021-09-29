Family of Black man who died in custody files lawsuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died in a North Carolina jail two years ago has filed a lawsuit saying his civil rights were violated. John Neville died after having a medical emergency at the Forsyth County jail. Body camera videos showed Neville struggling with guards to get up from where he lay on the floor, calling out for his mother and yelling “I can’t breathe!” more than 20 times as he was being restrained. Neville had been arrested several days earlier. Five former detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville’s death. Attorneys for Neville’s son Sean Neville filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.