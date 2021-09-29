Few set to lose their jobs as COVID-19 vaccination deadlines approach at area hospitals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two of the largest health systems in the Madison area have COVID-19 vaccination deadlines for their employees this week.

SSM Health employees have until Thursday to be fully vaccinated or have an approved waiver for a religious or medical reason. UW Health employees have to have at least one shot or an approved exemption by Friday.

When SSM Health announced its policy in late June, 77% of its Wisconsin employees were vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 99.5% were vaccinated or have an approved waiver.

"It's a great feeling to know that we're aligned with our own employees and providers in knowing that our only way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated and reach herd immunity," Mo Kharbat, the health system's vice president of pharmacy services said.

He said employees who weren't vaccinated by September 1 were notified and given the month to come into compliance. However, some chose not to.

"We did have to lose a few employees here and there who did not get the vaccine and did not complete a waiver, but, thankfully, the number was not significant enough to disrupt our operations in any way."

A spokesperson for UW Health said 90% of its employees were fully vaccinated when the health system announced its vaccine mandate in early August. Wednesday, that number was up to 95%.

Kharbat said he's glad to see so many health care workers choosing to get the shot.

"For the vaccine to be embraced and to be accepted by the community and by everyone out there, we need to start with healthcare workers and providers," he said. "We set the example for the communities we serve."

At SSM Health, employees with an exemption from the mandate will have to get tested weekly for COVID-19.

"If they are not protected by vaccination we want at least to make sure that they don't contract the infection, and if they do that they are safe and they're isolating and they're not at work," Kharbat said.

He said there are no plans at this time to require employees to get vaccine booster shots.