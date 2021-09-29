Fitchburg Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Post Road.

Police responded to a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. Officers made contact with the caller, who had found bullet holes in his vehicle.

Police said at least one bullet hit the 24-unit apartment building. No one was injured.

Police believe the shooting happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Police said the the vehicle was the intended target of the shooter.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.