Flooding threat hangs over Thai capital Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — New warnings of possible major flooding have been issued for Bangkok and other areas of central Thailand, even as disaster relief authorities say the threat has eased in 13 of 30 provinces elsewhere that were lashed by seasonal monsoon rains. Officials say seven people have died and two are missing since the weekend from flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Dianmu. Bangkok has had no major flooding yet, but many rural areas have been severely affected. Thai television has shown villagers in several areas walking through chest-high water or being evacuated from their homes on small boats.