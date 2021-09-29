Future of Transportation Day at the State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- An event at the State Capitol on Wednesday encouraged people to look to the future for their next set of wheels. It was the "Future of Transportation Day."

Organizers had electric cars and motorcycles available for test drives.

The goal was to get people thinking about sustainable transportation options.

"It's easy to think about the last, you know, five or 10 years or the last 100 years ago of cars, gas-driven vehicles. But things are gonna be changing very fast," said Jim Boullion with RENEW Wisconsin.