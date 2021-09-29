GOP lawmakers seek to end elections for superintendent, treasurer, secretary of state

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of Republican lawmakers circulated a resolution Wednesday seeking to amend the state constitution so that three statewide offices currently elected by voters would instead be appointed by the governor.

Under the resolution drafted by Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) and Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), the offices of state superintendent, state treasurer, and secretary of state would become cabinet positions subject to the governor's appointment and confirmation by the senate.

Currently, all three positions are occupied by either Democrats or, in the case of State Superintendent Jill Underly, backed by liberals in a nonpartisan race.

In a memo seeking co-sponsors, Sortwell said the change would make the position more accountable to voters despite taking away their direct say in who occupies the office. Sortwell argued tying the positions to the governor's race would actually mean more voters had a say.

"Our current system of electing our state superintendent occurs during the spring, which has low voter turnout," the memo read. "Having the governor appoint the position would create more accountability, especially since the governor is involved with providing funding via the budget."

During the current legislative session, more than 100 of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's appointees have yet to be confirmed. Senate Republicans confirmed 39 appointees on Tuesday, including several members of his cabinet.

Republicans previously tried eliminating the treasurer's office through a constitutional amendment, but that effort failed in April 2018 when voters chose to keep the position by a 61 to 39 percent majority. GOP lawmakers have succeeded in reducing the position's importance, for instance, taking away its oversight of the unclaimed property program.

Under the resolution presented by Roth and Sortwell, the treasurer's office would be folded into the Department of Revenue and the treasurer would essentially replace the current DOR secretary.

In order to amend Wisconsin's constitution, lawmakers must pass a resolution seeking to do so in two consecutive legislative sessions. After that, the question is put to voters in a statewide referendum.

Democrats said the proposal was the continuation of a power grab that began shortly after Evers's election in 2018. In the weeks following the election, Republicans in control of the legislature held a lame duck session to scale back some of the governor's powers.

"It is not lost on anyone that each of these positions are held by candidates that were not supported by Republicans," said Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) in a statement. "Their power-hungry greed seeks to move the goal posts so that they only need to win one election, and not four, to control all of Wisconsin’s constitutional offices."

Along with treasurer, the secretary of state serves on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The secretary also is tasked with maintaining the state seal, which is used to authenticate all of the governor's officials acts except laws.

The position is also next in line to serve as governor should the lieutenant governor's office be vacant and the sitting governor either dies, resigns, or is removed from office.