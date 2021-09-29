Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley are scheduled to appear before the House Armed Services Committee to review the war in Afghanistan. Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and has called the 20-year war a “strategic failure.” Milley acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday he’d favored keeping several thousand troops in Afghanistan to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to Milley’s testimony as evidence President Joe Biden was untruthful when he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops there. Austin and Milley appear before the House committee Wednesday.