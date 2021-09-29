Man taken into custody in connection with deadly Madison shooting released without being charged

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man taken into custody in connection with a deadly Madison shooting has been released without being charged.

Doyle Reifert was taken into custody in relation to the shooting death on Harley Drive Monday.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne in a press release said based on the investigation, he believes a portion of Wisconsin's self-defense statute, usually referred as the Castle Doctrine, "likely applies" in Reifert's case.

According to Ozanne, evidence suggests Reifert was inside of a rented room when the deceased individual forcibly and unlawfully entered. While inside of Reifert’s rented room, the deceased person allegedly refused to leave and became aggressive.

Ozanne says this is not a final decision on whether Reifert will face charges, but that believes releasing him "is the correct decision at this time."