Mexico says it found body disposal site, but few details

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An announcement that a body disposal site has been found in northern Mexico has angered the relatives of missing people, because authorities have offered so few details. The head of the government’s National Search Commission said this week that “an extermination zone” had been found just south of the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Karla Quintana said a “clandestine crematorium of considerable size” had been found just outside Nuevo Laredo, along with burnt bone fragments. She said it had been recently used. But the leak angered families of dozens of people whose relatives went missing on the highway to Nuevo Laredo this year.