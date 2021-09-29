MMSD adds extra patrol officers at 2 schools due to threats

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officers are on patrol outside two Madison Metropolitan School District schools Wednesday due to "vague threatening remarks" made by a student.

In a letter sent to MMSD parents, school officials said some concerning content was shared in a Snapchat group chat that some Whitehorse students belonged to. The students said there were some inappropriate images shared, as well as a Snapchat group voice call where individuals could be heard making those alleged threatening remarks, including a threat about bringing a gun to school.

The school district is now investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, the district contact MPD, which is now providing extra patrol officers outside Whitehorse Middle School and Schenk Elementary School.

The letter said any students involved in making the threats will be subject to disciplinary consequences.

Read the full letter to parents below: