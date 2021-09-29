MMSD adds extra patrol officers at 2 schools due to threats

MMSD adds extra patrol officers at 2 schools due to threatsUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officers are on patrol outside two Madison Metropolitan School District schools Wednesday due to "vague threatening remarks" made by a student.
In a letter sent to MMSD parents, school officials said some concerning content was shared in a Snapchat group chat that some Whitehorse students belonged to. The students said there were some inappropriate images shared, as well as a Snapchat group voice call where individuals could be heard making those alleged threatening remarks, including a threat about bringing a gun to school.
The school district is now investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, the district contact MPD, which is now providing extra patrol officers outside Whitehorse Middle School and Schenk Elementary School.
The letter said any students involved in making the threats will be subject to disciplinary consequences.
Read the full letter to parents below:
On Tuesday, students reported some concerning Snapchat content circulating on a group chat some of our Whitehorse students belong to. They reported inappropriate images as well as a Snapchat group voice call in which individuals could be heard making vague threatening remarks, including a threat of bringing a gun to school.
We immediately began our investigation, involving MMSD's Office of School Safety, talking with the students who reported this to me and their families, and making a report to Madison Police.
Out of an abundance of precaution, we have requested that police provide extra patrol officers outside Whitehorse and Schenk this morning as students arrive, and as needed throughout the day based on their investigation.
Any students involved in making these threats will be subject to appropriate disciplinary consequences per MMSD's Behavior Education Plan.
We are very proud of the students who came forward with information as well as our students who disengaged with the Snapchat group once content being shared became inappropriate and threatening.Information provided by MMSD