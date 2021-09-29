New York Attorney General James defends Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James dismissed criticism from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo about the bombshell report from her office that detailed sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, saying the former governor has “never taken responsibility for his own conduct.” James, speaking to a civic group of leaders from business, nonprofits and other organizations in New York City on Wednesday, defended the 165-page report her office released in August that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, prompting the Democrat’s resignation. Cuomo emphatically denied intentionally mistreating women and has cast the pressure on him to resign as politically motivated.