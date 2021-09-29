Starting off October on the Fall-like side

MADISON (WKOW) - The final days, the last two, will be quiet and warm where as the start of October will be more cloudy and rainy.

A high pressure system sitting over the Great Lakes region is the reason why our skies have been quiet Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Southerly winds will continue to funnel heat and humidity overhead, but southern Wisconsin will stay dry until the weekend. Take a look at how many 80 degree days we've reported... and we may add to that total with the heat sticking around.

As the humidity peaks, that's when we'll have the best chance for rain/isolated thunderstorm or two.

When this next round of rain moves through the region, temperatures are going to fall closer to where they should be for this time of year.

But it looks like through the first week or so of October, our temperatures are going to be trending warmer than normal. This could be a degree or several degrees.